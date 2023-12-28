The Tennessee State Tigers (2-6) play the UT Martin Skyhawks (2-7) in a clash of OVC teams at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UT Martin vs. Tennessee State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UT Martin Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Martin Players to Watch

Anaya Brown: 12.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK

12.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK Kenley McCarn: 14.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Lexi Rubel: 9.0 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.0 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Morgan Borgstadt: 8.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Norah Clark: 8.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee State Players to Watch

Caitlin Anderson: 8.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Sanaa' St. Andre: 11.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Eboni Williams: 7.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Zyion Shannon: 6.5 PTS, 1.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.5 PTS, 1.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Diamond Cannon: 2.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.