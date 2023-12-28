Thursday's contest that pits the UT Martin Skyhawks (3-8) versus the Tennessee State Tigers (3-7) at Gentry Complex has a projected final score of 66-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UT Martin. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on December 28.

The Skyhawks are coming off of a 67-62 victory over Arkansas State in their last outing on Thursday.

UT Martin vs. Tennessee State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Martin vs. Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Martin 66, Tennessee State 59

UT Martin Schedule Analysis

Against the Arkansas State Red Wolves on December 21, the Skyhawks notched their signature win of the season, a 67-62 road victory.

UT Martin has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (two).

The Tigers have tied for the 75th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation according to the RPI (two).

UT Martin 2023-24 Best Wins

67-62 on the road over Arkansas State (No. 156) on December 21

94-82 at home over Evansville (No. 341) on December 2

UT Martin Leaders

Anaya Brown: 13.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.7 BLK, 44.4 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

13.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.7 BLK, 44.4 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Kenley McCarn: 15.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 40.5 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (22-for-68)

15.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 40.5 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (22-for-68) Lexi Rubel: 8.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.3 FG%

8.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.3 FG% Norah Clark: 9.3 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 48.3 3PT% (14-for-29)

9.3 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 48.3 3PT% (14-for-29) Morgan Borgstadt: 7.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 42.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

UT Martin Performance Insights

The Skyhawks are being outscored by 5.1 points per game, with a -56 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.9 points per game (219th in college basketball), and allow 69 per contest (275th in college basketball).

The Skyhawks are putting up more points at home (68.6 per game) than on the road (60).

UT Martin allows 65.6 points per game at home, and 71.8 away.

