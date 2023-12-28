The UT Martin Skyhawks (7-6, 0-0 OVC) will visit the Tennessee State Tigers (7-6, 0-0 OVC) after dropping four consecutive road games. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

UT Martin vs. Tennessee State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

UT Martin Stats Insights

  • The Skyhawks have shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
  • UT Martin has put together a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.
  • The Skyhawks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 163rd.
  • The Skyhawks' 85.1 points per game are 13.3 more points than the 71.8 the Tigers give up to opponents.
  • UT Martin has put together a 7-3 record in games it scores more than 71.8 points.

UT Martin Home & Away Comparison

  • UT Martin is putting up more points at home (97.4 per game) than on the road (79.0).
  • In 2023-24 the Skyhawks are conceding 10.1 fewer points per game at home (75.6) than away (85.7).
  • UT Martin drains fewer 3-pointers at home (9.4 per game) than on the road (10.3). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.6%) than on the road (37.1%).

UT Martin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 @ NC State L 81-67 PNC Arena
12/18/2023 @ Evansville L 98-91 Ford Center
12/20/2023 William Woods W 78-75 Skyhawk Arena
12/28/2023 @ Tennessee State - Gentry Complex
12/30/2023 @ Tennessee Tech - Hooper Eblen Arena
1/4/2024 Eastern Illinois - Skyhawk Arena

