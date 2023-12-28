The UT Martin Skyhawks (7-6, 0-0 OVC) will visit the Tennessee State Tigers (7-6, 0-0 OVC) after dropping four consecutive road games. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

UT Martin vs. Tennessee State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

UT Martin Stats Insights

The Skyhawks have shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

UT Martin has put together a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.

The Skyhawks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 163rd.

The Skyhawks' 85.1 points per game are 13.3 more points than the 71.8 the Tigers give up to opponents.

UT Martin has put together a 7-3 record in games it scores more than 71.8 points.

UT Martin Home & Away Comparison

UT Martin is putting up more points at home (97.4 per game) than on the road (79.0).

In 2023-24 the Skyhawks are conceding 10.1 fewer points per game at home (75.6) than away (85.7).

UT Martin drains fewer 3-pointers at home (9.4 per game) than on the road (10.3). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.6%) than on the road (37.1%).

UT Martin Upcoming Schedule