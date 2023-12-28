How to Watch UT Martin vs. Tennessee State on TV or Live Stream - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The UT Martin Skyhawks (7-6, 0-0 OVC) will visit the Tennessee State Tigers (7-6, 0-0 OVC) after dropping four consecutive road games. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.
UT Martin vs. Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
UT Martin Stats Insights
- The Skyhawks have shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
- UT Martin has put together a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.
- The Skyhawks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 163rd.
- The Skyhawks' 85.1 points per game are 13.3 more points than the 71.8 the Tigers give up to opponents.
- UT Martin has put together a 7-3 record in games it scores more than 71.8 points.
UT Martin Home & Away Comparison
- UT Martin is putting up more points at home (97.4 per game) than on the road (79.0).
- In 2023-24 the Skyhawks are conceding 10.1 fewer points per game at home (75.6) than away (85.7).
- UT Martin drains fewer 3-pointers at home (9.4 per game) than on the road (10.3). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.6%) than on the road (37.1%).
UT Martin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ NC State
|L 81-67
|PNC Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Evansville
|L 98-91
|Ford Center
|12/20/2023
|William Woods
|W 78-75
|Skyhawk Arena
|12/28/2023
|@ Tennessee State
|-
|Gentry Complex
|12/30/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|1/4/2024
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Skyhawk Arena
