The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-6) will attempt to build on a three-game winning stretch when they host the Little Rock Trojans (1-10) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Hooper Eblen Arena.

Tennessee Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Tennessee Tech vs. Little Rock Scoring Comparison

The Trojans put up 13.6 fewer points per game (51.5) than the Golden Eagles allow (65.1).

The Golden Eagles put up 68.4 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 67.1 the Trojans allow.

Tennessee Tech has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 67.1 points.

When Little Rock gives up fewer than 68.4 points, it is 1-6.

The Golden Eagles shoot 41.8% from the field, 3.2% lower than the Trojans concede defensively.

The Trojans make 38.2% of their shots from the field, 7.4% lower than the Golden Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

Tennessee Tech Leaders

Maaliya Owens: 15.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.3 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (31-for-78)

15.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.3 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (31-for-78) Reghan Grimes: 9.5 PTS, 42.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

9.5 PTS, 42.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Anna Walker: 8.3 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)

8.3 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39) Peyton Carter: 5.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41)

5.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41) Reagan Hurst: 7.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)

Tennessee Tech Schedule