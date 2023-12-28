The Little Rock Trojans (6-7, 0-0 OVC) are only 1.5-point favorites as they attempt to end a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-8, 0-0 OVC) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Hooper Eblen Arena. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 153.5.

Tennessee Tech vs. Little Rock Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Little Rock -1.5 153.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee Tech has combined with its opponent to score more than 153.5 points in three of 10 games this season.

The average total for Tennessee Tech's games this season is 147.8 points, 5.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Tennessee Tech is 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

Tennessee Tech has been chosen as underdogs in nine games this year and has walked away with the win two times (22.2%) in those games.

The Golden Eagles have entered nine games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 2-7 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Tennessee Tech has a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Tennessee Tech vs. Little Rock Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Little Rock 7 53.8% 78.8 149.6 80.2 157.1 153.4 Tennessee Tech 3 30% 70.8 149.6 76.9 157.1 141.6

Additional Tennessee Tech Insights & Trends

The Trojans beat the spread 11 times in 18 OVC games last year.

The Golden Eagles average 9.4 fewer points per game (70.8) than the Trojans allow their opponents to score (80.2).

Tennessee Tech vs. Little Rock Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Little Rock 6-7-0 3-2 8-5-0 Tennessee Tech 6-4-0 6-4 5-5-0

Tennessee Tech vs. Little Rock Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Little Rock Tennessee Tech 8-5 Home Record 11-5 2-16 Away Record 4-11 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-4-0 9-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.4 73.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.7 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 11-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

