Thursday's OVC schedule includes the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) meeting the Little Rock Trojans (0-8) at 6:30 PM ET.

Tennessee Tech vs. Little Rock Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

Tennessee Tech Players to Watch

Maaliya Owens: 14 PTS, 4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

14 PTS, 4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Reghan Grimes: 8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Anna Walker: 8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK Yaubryon Chambers: 8.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Reagan Hurst: 8.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Little Rock Players to Watch

Jaiyah Harris-Smith: 9.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Faith Lee: 12.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

12.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Jayla Brooks: 5.9 PTS, 3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.9 PTS, 3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordan Holman: 6.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

6.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Mesi Triplett: 4.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

