Tennessee Tech vs. Little Rock December 28 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's OVC schedule includes the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) meeting the Little Rock Trojans (0-8) at 6:30 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Tennessee Tech vs. Little Rock Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Tennessee Tech Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tennessee Tech Players to Watch
- Maaliya Owens: 14 PTS, 4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Reghan Grimes: 8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Anna Walker: 8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Yaubryon Chambers: 8.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Reagan Hurst: 8.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Little Rock Players to Watch
- Jaiyah Harris-Smith: 9.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Faith Lee: 12.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Jayla Brooks: 5.9 PTS, 3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordan Holman: 6.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Mesi Triplett: 4.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.