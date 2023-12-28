Thursday's contest between the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-6) and Little Rock Trojans (1-10) squaring off at Hooper Eblen Arena has a projected final score of 64-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Tennessee Tech, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET on December 28.

The Golden Eagles enter this matchup on the heels of a 78-67 victory against North Alabama on Thursday.

Tennessee Tech vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Tennessee Tech vs. Little Rock Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee Tech 64, Little Rock 61

Tennessee Tech Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Golden Eagles defeated the North Alabama Lions 78-67 on December 21.

Tennessee Tech has three losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 13th-most in the nation.

Tennessee Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

78-67 on the road over North Alabama (No. 281) on December 21

65-59 over Stetson (No. 288) on November 25

77-59 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 311) on December 18

Tennessee Tech Leaders

Maaliya Owens: 15 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.3 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (31-for-78)

15 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.3 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (31-for-78) Reghan Grimes: 9.5 PTS, 42.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)

9.5 PTS, 42.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10) Anna Walker: 8.3 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)

8.3 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39) Peyton Carter: 5.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41)

5.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41) Reagan Hurst: 7.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 25 3PT% (6-for-24)

Tennessee Tech Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (scoring 68.4 points per game to rank 145th in college basketball while allowing 65.1 per contest to rank 206th in college basketball) and have a +36 scoring differential overall.

The Golden Eagles score 71.4 points per game when playing at home, compared to 66.3 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.

Defensively, Tennessee Tech has been better in home games this year, giving up 58.4 points per game, compared to 74.8 in away games.

