The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-8, 0-0 OVC) hope to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Little Rock Trojans (6-7, 0-0 OVC) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET.

Tennessee Tech vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee

ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Tennessee Tech Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Trojans have allowed to their opponents.

Tennessee Tech is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.

The Trojans are the rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 362nd.

The Golden Eagles' 70.8 points per game are 9.4 fewer points than the 80.2 the Trojans give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 80.2 points, Tennessee Tech is 3-0.

Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Tennessee Tech is averaging 14.2 more points per game at home (78.5) than away (64.3).

The Golden Eagles give up 76.3 points per game at home, and 77.4 on the road.

Tennessee Tech knocks down more 3-pointers at home (9 per game) than away (5.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.8%) than away (27.8%).

Tennessee Tech Upcoming Schedule