How to Watch Tennessee Tech vs. Little Rock on TV or Live Stream - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-8, 0-0 OVC) hope to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Little Rock Trojans (6-7, 0-0 OVC) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET.
Tennessee Tech vs. Little Rock Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
Tennessee Tech Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Trojans have allowed to their opponents.
- Tennessee Tech is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.
- The Trojans are the rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 362nd.
- The Golden Eagles' 70.8 points per game are 9.4 fewer points than the 80.2 the Trojans give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 80.2 points, Tennessee Tech is 3-0.
Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Tennessee Tech is averaging 14.2 more points per game at home (78.5) than away (64.3).
- The Golden Eagles give up 76.3 points per game at home, and 77.4 on the road.
- Tennessee Tech knocks down more 3-pointers at home (9 per game) than away (5.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.8%) than away (27.8%).
Tennessee Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|Bethel (TN)
|W 81-74
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/16/2023
|North Alabama
|W 70-67
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Evansville
|L 82-51
|Ford Center
|12/28/2023
|Little Rock
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/30/2023
|UT Martin
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Morehead State
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
