The Tennessee State Tigers (3-7) hit the court against the UT Martin Skyhawks (3-8) on Thursday at 6:00 PM ET in OVC action.

Tennessee State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tennessee State vs. UT Martin Scoring Comparison

The Skyhawks average just 1.4 fewer points per game (63.9) than the Tigers give up (65.3).

When it scores more than 65.3 points, UT Martin is 3-3.

Tennessee State is 2-3 when it gives up fewer than 63.9 points.

The Tigers record 15.9 fewer points per game (53.1) than the Skyhawks give up (69).

This season the Tigers are shooting 35.2% from the field, 6.8% lower than the Skyhawks give up.

Tennessee State Leaders

Caitlin Anderson: 8.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.7 FG%

8.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.7 FG% Eboni Williams: 8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Sanaa' St. Andre: 10.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)

10.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28) Zyion Shannon: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.1 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20)

7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.1 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20) Aaniya Webb: 5.6 PTS, 26.6 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (6-for-38)

Tennessee State Schedule