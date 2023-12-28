Tennessee State vs. UT Martin December 28 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The UT Martin Skyhawks (2-7) meet a fellow OVC squad, the Tennessee State Tigers (2-6), on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Gentry Complex. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET.
Tennessee State vs. UT Martin Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Tennessee State Players to Watch
- Caitlin Anderson: 8.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sanaa' St. Andre: 11.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Eboni Williams: 7.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Zyion Shannon: 6.5 PTS, 1.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Diamond Cannon: 2.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
UT Martin Players to Watch
- Anaya Brown: 12.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Kenley McCarn: 14 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Lexi Rubel: 9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Morgan Borgstadt: 8.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Norah Clark: 8.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
