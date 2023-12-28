The UT Martin Skyhawks (7-6, 0-0 OVC) will try to break a four-game road skid when visiting the Tennessee State Tigers (7-6, 0-0 OVC) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Gentry Complex, airing at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Tennessee State vs. UT Martin Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Tennessee State Stats Insights

  • The Tigers make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Skyhawks have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
  • In games Tennessee State shoots better than 41.6% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.
  • The Tigers are the 208th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Skyhawks sit at 11th.
  • The Tigers score 76.8 points per game, just 4.4 fewer points than the 81.2 the Skyhawks give up.
  • Tennessee State has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 81.2 points.

Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Tennessee State has fared better when playing at home this season, posting 86.4 points per game, compared to 69.5 per game when playing on the road.
  • The Tigers are ceding 62.6 points per game this season at home, which is 18.1 fewer points than they're allowing in road games (80.7).
  • Tennessee State is sinking 7.8 threes per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.8 more threes and 7.8% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (7 threes per game, 29% three-point percentage).

Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 @ Liberty L 74-52 Liberty Arena
12/16/2023 Boyce W 117-59 Gentry Complex
12/19/2023 @ Indiana State L 90-69 Hulman Center
12/28/2023 UT Martin - Gentry Complex
12/30/2023 Little Rock - Gentry Complex
1/4/2024 @ Southern Indiana - Screaming Eagles Arena

