How to Watch Tennessee State vs. UT Martin on TV or Live Stream - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The UT Martin Skyhawks (7-6, 0-0 OVC) will try to break a four-game road skid when visiting the Tennessee State Tigers (7-6, 0-0 OVC) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Gentry Complex, airing at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Tennessee State vs. UT Martin Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
Tennessee State Stats Insights
- The Tigers make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Skyhawks have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
- In games Tennessee State shoots better than 41.6% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.
- The Tigers are the 208th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Skyhawks sit at 11th.
- The Tigers score 76.8 points per game, just 4.4 fewer points than the 81.2 the Skyhawks give up.
- Tennessee State has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 81.2 points.
Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Tennessee State has fared better when playing at home this season, posting 86.4 points per game, compared to 69.5 per game when playing on the road.
- The Tigers are ceding 62.6 points per game this season at home, which is 18.1 fewer points than they're allowing in road games (80.7).
- Tennessee State is sinking 7.8 threes per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.8 more threes and 7.8% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (7 threes per game, 29% three-point percentage).
Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Liberty
|L 74-52
|Liberty Arena
|12/16/2023
|Boyce
|W 117-59
|Gentry Complex
|12/19/2023
|@ Indiana State
|L 90-69
|Hulman Center
|12/28/2023
|UT Martin
|-
|Gentry Complex
|12/30/2023
|Little Rock
|-
|Gentry Complex
|1/4/2024
|@ Southern Indiana
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
