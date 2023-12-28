The UT Martin Skyhawks (7-6, 0-0 OVC) will try to break a four-game road skid when visiting the Tennessee State Tigers (7-6, 0-0 OVC) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Gentry Complex, airing at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tennessee State vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Tennessee State Stats Insights

The Tigers make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Skyhawks have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

In games Tennessee State shoots better than 41.6% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.

The Tigers are the 208th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Skyhawks sit at 11th.

The Tigers score 76.8 points per game, just 4.4 fewer points than the 81.2 the Skyhawks give up.

Tennessee State has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 81.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Tennessee State has fared better when playing at home this season, posting 86.4 points per game, compared to 69.5 per game when playing on the road.

The Tigers are ceding 62.6 points per game this season at home, which is 18.1 fewer points than they're allowing in road games (80.7).

Tennessee State is sinking 7.8 threes per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.8 more threes and 7.8% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (7 threes per game, 29% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule