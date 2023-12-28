Stewart County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Stewart County, Tennessee today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Stewart County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Hickman High School at Stewart County High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on December 28
- Location: Dover, TN
- Conference: 2A - Region 6 - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
