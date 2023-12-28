How to Watch Premier League & More: Soccer Streaming Live - Thursday, December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The soccer lineup today is not one to miss. The contests include Brighton & Hove Albion taking on Tottenham Hotspur FC in a Premier League match.
Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!
How to Watch More Sports Today
Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur FC
- League: Premier League
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.