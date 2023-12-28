Ja Morant's Memphis Grizzlies match up versus the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Morant totaled 31 points, seven assists and two blocks in his last game, which ended in a 116-115 win versus the Pelicans.

Below we will dive into Morant's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Ja Morant Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Points Prop: Over 26.5 (-114)

Over 26.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-120)

Over 5.5 (-120) Assists Prop: Over 7.5 (-114)

Over 7.5 (-114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+126)

Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Nuggets allowed 112.5 points per game last season, eighth in the NBA.

Conceding 40.8 rebounds per contest last season, the Nuggets were the best in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets were ranked 15th in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 25.7 per game.

The Nuggets were the third-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 11.4 makes per contest.

Ja Morant vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 33 27 4 10 2 0 2 2/25/2023 24 23 7 4 1 0 1 12/20/2022 38 35 1 10 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.