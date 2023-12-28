Hamblen County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
In Hamblen County, Tennessee, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hamblen County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oak Mountain High School at Morristown-Hamblen High School East
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on December 28
- Location: Gulf Breeze, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.