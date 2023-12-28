Ball Arena is where the Denver Nuggets (22-10) and Memphis Grizzlies (10-19) will match up on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Nikola Jokic and Jaren Jackson Jr. are players to watch for the Nuggets and Grizzlies, respectively.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: ALT, BSSE

Grizzlies' Last Game

On Tuesday, in their last game, the Grizzlies topped the Pelicans 116-115 in OT. With 31 points, Ja Morant was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ja Morant 31 5 7 1 2 1 Desmond Bane 27 4 7 0 1 5 Jaren Jackson Jr. 19 10 1 1 1 0

Grizzlies vs Nuggets Additional Info

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane's averages for the season are 25.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists, making 46.3% of his shots from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.5 triples per game (fifth in NBA).

Jackson's averages on the season are 21.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 46.3% of his shots from the field and 31.5% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.

Santi Aldama gives the Grizzlies 11.2 points, 5.5 boards and 1.9 assists per game, plus 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Grizzlies receive 8.1 points, 4.2 boards and 1.3 assists per game from David Roddy.

Bismack Biyombo's numbers for the season are 6.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, making 57.8% of his shots from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Desmond Bane 25.4 4.2 4.9 0.6 0.6 3.7 Jaren Jackson Jr. 24.7 5.1 1 1 1.5 1.9 Ja Morant 11.5 2.2 3.4 0.4 0.4 0.3 Santi Aldama 7.6 4.5 1.9 0.5 0.8 1.5 Bismack Biyombo 4.5 5.4 1.4 0.2 0.7 0

