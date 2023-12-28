The Denver Nuggets (22-10) take a five-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (10-19), winners of four straight.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Grizzlies vs Nuggets Additional Info

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Nuggets have given up to their opponents (46%).

Memphis has compiled an 8-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at ninth.

The Grizzlies score an average of 107.3 points per game, only 2.9 fewer points than the 110.2 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 110.2 points, Memphis is 7-3.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

At home the Grizzlies are not as good offensively, scoring 104.6 points per game, compared to 109.6 on the road. But they are better defensively, giving up 111.8 points per game at home, compared to 112.9 on the road.

At home the Grizzlies are averaging 23.5 assists per game, 0.9 less than away (24.4).

Grizzlies Injuries