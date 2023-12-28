Davidson County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Davidson County, Tennessee today, we've got the information below.
Davidson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Christ Presbyterian Academy
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on December 28
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Pearl Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
LEAD Academy at Ben L. Smith High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montgomery Bell Academy at Hoover High School
- Game Time: 4:15 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Hoover, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Christ Presbyterian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
