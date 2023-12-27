Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Texas Bowl
In this season's Texas Bowl, the Oklahoma State Cowboys are underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+3.5), against the Texas A&M Aggies. The action kicks off at 9:00 PM ET on December 27, 2023, airing on ESPN from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The over/under is 54.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State matchup.
Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: NRG Stadium
Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas A&M Moneyline
|Oklahoma State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas A&M (-3.5)
|54.5
|-185
|+150
|FanDuel
|Texas A&M (-3.5)
|53.5
|-166
|+138
Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends
- Texas A&M is 5-6-1 ATS this season.
- When playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season, the Aggies have an ATS record of 5-2.
- Oklahoma State has compiled a 7-5-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Cowboys have covered the spread twice this year (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
Texas A&M & Oklahoma State 2023 Futures Odds
|Texas A&M
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the SEC
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
