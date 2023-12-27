When the Nashville Predators take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Roman Josi light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

Josi has scored in seven of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has taken two shots and scored one goal.

On the power play, Josi has accumulated three goals and nine assists.

He takes 3.4 shots per game, and converts 6.0% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On defense, the Hurricanes are allowing 108 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.6 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Stars 0 0 0 22:14 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 24:31 Away W 4-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 24:02 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 22:05 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 3 1 2 24:44 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 23:35 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 23:49 Away W 2-1 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 25:49 Away L 4-0 12/7/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 20:07 Home W 5-1 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 28:29 Away W 4-3 SO

Predators vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

