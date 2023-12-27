Wednesday's NHL lineup features a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes (17-13-4) and the Nashville Predators (19-15) at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The Hurricanes are -140 on the moneyline to win on the road against the Predators (+115) in the game, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+.

Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Predators vs. Hurricanes Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends

In 18 games this season, Carolina and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

The Hurricanes are 17-14 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Predators have been an underdog in 17 games this season, with seven upset wins (41.2%).

Carolina is 12-9 (winning 57.1% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -140 or shorter.

Nashville is 5-6 when it is the underdog by +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Predators Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-4-3 2-8 4-5-1 6.4 2.90 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-4-3 2.90 3.10 10 32.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 5-5 3-6-1 6.3 3.00 2.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.00 2.60 7 25.0% Record as ML Favorite 3-6 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 2 Puck Line Losses 8 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 5-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-2 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6

