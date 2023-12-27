Lawrence County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Lawrence County, Tennessee. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lawrence County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lawrence County High School at Pensacola Catholic HS
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on December 27
- Location: Gulf Breeze, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
