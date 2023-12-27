Will Juuso Parssinen Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 27?
Will Juuso Parssinen score a goal when the Nashville Predators play the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Juuso Parssinen score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)
Parssinen stats and insights
- In six of 32 games this season, Parssinen has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Hurricanes this season, he has taken one shot and scored one goal.
- On the power play, Parssinen has accumulated two goals and one assist.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 14.6% of them.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On defense, the Hurricanes are allowing 108 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.6 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Parssinen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:14
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:13
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|14:22
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:01
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:46
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|13:58
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|14:07
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|16:18
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|15:14
|Away
|W 2-1
Predators vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
