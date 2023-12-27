For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Filip Forsberg a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

  • In 12 of 34 games this season, Forsberg has scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.
  • He has scored one goal against the Hurricanes this season in one game (three shots).
  • On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated two goals and 12 assists.
  • He has a 12.6% shooting percentage, attempting 3.7 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 108 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.6 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:45 Home L 3-2
12/21/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 20:24 Away W 4-2
12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:08 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 15:13 Home W 3-1
12/15/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 19:30 Away W 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 16:22 Home W 3-2 OT
12/10/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 14:51 Away W 2-1
12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:47 Away L 4-0
12/7/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 16:05 Home W 5-1
12/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 20:12 Away W 4-3 SO

Predators vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

