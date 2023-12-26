The Minnesota Golden Gophers will meet the Bowling Green Falcons in the Quick Lane Bowl. For odds and best bets, keep reading.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Minnesota vs. Bowling Green?

  • Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Detroit, Michigan
  • Venue: Ford Field

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Minnesota 25, Bowling Green 24
  • Minnesota is 4-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 57.1% of those games).
  • The Golden Gophers are 2-1 (winning 80% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter.
  • Bowling Green has entered the game as an underdog seven times this season and won twice.
  • This season, the Falcons have won one of their six games when they're the underdog by at least +145 on the moneyline.
  • The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Golden Gophers a 63.6% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Bowling Green (+3.5)
  • Minnesota has played 12 games, posting three wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Golden Gophers have just two ATS wins in five games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
  • Bowling Green has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
  • The Falcons have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more six times this year and are 3-3 ATS in those matchups.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (39.5)
  • Eight of Minnesota's games this season have gone over Tuesday's total of 39.5 points.
  • There have been eight Bowling Green games that have ended with a combined score over 39.5 points this season.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 46.5 points per game, seven points more than the point total of 39.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Minnesota

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 44.9 45.4 44.3
Implied Total AVG 27.5 27.4 27.6
ATS Record 3-9-0 2-5-0 1-4-0
Over/Under Record 5-7-0 3-4-0 2-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 4-3 4-1 0-2
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-2 1-2

Bowling Green

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 45.6 42.9 47.2
Implied Total AVG 28.7 26 30.3
ATS Record 7-4-0 2-2-0 5-2-0
Over/Under Record 7-4-0 4-0-0 3-4-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 2-0 2-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-5 0-2 2-3

