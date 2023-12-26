The Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant included, match up versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 125-119 win over the Hawks (his previous action) Morant produced 30 points, six rebounds and 11 assists.

Now let's break down Morant's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Ja Morant Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 27.5 (-122)

Over 27.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-125)

Over 5.5 (-125) Assists Prop: Over 7.5 (-135)

Over 7.5 (-135) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+112)

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Pelicans allowed 112.5 points per game last year, eighth in the league.

The Pelicans allowed 41.8 rebounds on average last year, fifth in the league.

Allowing an average of 24.9 assists last season, the Pelicans were the eighth-ranked team in the NBA.

Giving up 12.2 made three-pointers per game last year, the Pelicans were 12th in the league in that category.

Ja Morant vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2023 35 34 6 8 0 1 2

