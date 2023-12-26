Smoothie King Center is where the New Orleans Pelicans (17-13) and Memphis Grizzlies (9-19) will square off on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Desmond Bane is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the court.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Tuesday, December 26

Tuesday, December 26 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: BSNO, BSSE

Grizzlies' Last Game

In their previous game, the Grizzlies defeated the Hawks on Saturday, 125-119. Their top scorer was Bane with 37 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Desmond Bane 37 6 6 1 1 5 Ja Morant 30 6 11 1 1 1 Jaren Jackson Jr. 20 2 0 0 0 1

Grizzlies vs Pelicans Additional Info

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Bane provides the Grizzlies 25.1 points, 4.5 boards and 5.2 assists per game. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s averages on the season are 21.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 46.3% of his shots from the field and 32.1% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per contest.

The Grizzlies get 11.7 points, 5.7 boards and 2.0 assists per game from Santi Aldama.

David Roddy gives the Grizzlies 8.1 points, 4.2 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Bismack Biyombo averages 6.2 points, 6.9 boards and 2.0 assists, making 56.7% of his shots from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Desmond Bane 25.4 4.1 4.7 0.8 0.6 3.5 Jaren Jackson Jr. 26.5 5.0 1.1 1.0 1.5 2.1 Santi Aldama 8.3 5.0 2.0 0.8 0.8 1.6 Ja Morant 8.4 1.7 2.7 0.3 0.2 0.2 John Konchar 4.0 4.1 1.0 0.9 0.8 0.9

