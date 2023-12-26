Bookmakers have listed player props for Brandon Ingram, Desmond Bane and others when the New Orleans Pelicans host the Memphis Grizzlies at Smoothie King Center on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Venue: Smoothie King Center

Grizzlies vs Pelicans Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: -149)

The 25.5-point prop total for Bane on Tuesday is 0.4 higher than his scoring average, which is 25.1.

He has grabbed 4.5 boards per game, matching his over/under for Tuesday.

Bane averages 5.2 assists, 0.7 more than Tuesday's over/under.

Bane's 3.5 three-pointers made per game is equal to his Tuesday over/under.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -114) 1.5 (Over: +128)

Tuesday's points prop bet for Jaren Jackson Jr. is 18.5 points. That is 2.9 fewer than his season average of 21.4.

He has averaged 0.1 more rebounds per game (5.6) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (5.5).

Jackson has averaged 1.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: -115) 1.5 (Over: +154)

The 22.5-point total set for Ingram on Tuesday is 1.2 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

He has collected 4.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (4.5).

Ingram's year-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Tuesday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

Ingram has hit 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -114) 1.5 (Over: +128)

Jonas Valanciunas' 14.9 points per game are 0.4 more than Tuesday's prop total.

His rebounding average -- 10.0 per game -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (10.5).

