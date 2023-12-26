The Memphis Grizzlies (9-19) aim to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (17-13) on December 26, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The game airs on BSNO and BSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Grizzlies vs Pelicans Additional Info

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies are shooting 44% from the field, 2.5% lower than the 46.5% the Pelicans' opponents have shot this season.

Memphis is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank 20th.

The Grizzlies' 107 points per game are 6.3 fewer points than the 113.3 the Pelicans give up.

When it scores more than 113.3 points, Memphis is 5-1.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Grizzlies are averaging fewer points at home (104.6 per game) than on the road (109.1). But they also are allowing fewer points at home (111.8) than away (112.8).

Memphis gives up 111.8 points per game at home, and 112.8 away.

At home the Grizzlies are averaging 23.5 assists per game, 0.9 less than on the road (24.4).

