Two hot teams meet when the Denver Nuggets (21-10) host the Golden State Warriors (15-14) on December 25, 2023. The Nuggets will put their four-game win streak on the line against the Warriors, winners of five straight.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Warriors, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nuggets Stats Insights

This season, the Nuggets have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Warriors' opponents have knocked down.

In games Denver shoots better than 46.2% from the field, it is 18-4 overall.

The Nuggets are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank first.

The Nuggets average 115 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 115.8 the Warriors allow.

Denver has a 12-3 record when putting up more than 115.8 points.

Warriors Stats Insights

The Warriors' 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is .

Golden State is 12-3 when it shoots better than 46% from the field.

The Nuggets are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank first.

The Warriors average 7.2 more points per game (117.2) than the Nuggets allow their opponents to score (110).

Golden State is 12-7 when it scores more than 110 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are posting 121 points per game this season in home games, which is 10.4 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (110.6).

Denver is surrendering 110.3 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 109.8.

When playing at home, the Nuggets are averaging 1.7 more three-pointers per game (12.7) than in away games (11). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (39.5%) compared to when playing on the road (36.1%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Warriors Home & Away Comparison

The Warriors put up 115.9 points per game at home, 2.7 fewer points than on the road (118.6). Defensively they give up 114.9 per game, 1.8 fewer points than away (116.7).

Golden State allows 114.9 points per game at home, and 116.7 on the road.

The Warriors pick up 0.8 more assists per game at home (28.6) than away (27.8).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Vlatko Cancar Out Knee Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Questionable Cervicothoracic Aaron Gordon Questionable Heel

Warriors Injuries