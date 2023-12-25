How to Watch the Celtics vs. Lakers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 25
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (16-14) face the Boston Celtics (22-6) at Crypto.com Arena on December 25, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Celtics, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Celtics vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Celtics vs Lakers Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics make 48% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
- In games Boston shoots better than 46.2% from the field, it is 17-1 overall.
- The Celtics are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 13th.
- The Celtics score 119.9 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 114.2 the Lakers give up.
- Boston is 16-2 when scoring more than 114.2 points.
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers have shot at a 48.6% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points above the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.
- Los Angeles is 14-8 when it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.
- The Lakers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 14th.
- The Lakers' 114 points per game are only 4.3 more points than the 109.7 the Celtics give up.
- Los Angeles has put together a 10-6 record in games it scores more than 109.7 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Celtics have played better when playing at home this year, posting 122.7 points per game, compared to 117 per game in road games.
- In 2023-24, Boston is giving up 107.1 points per game in home games. On the road, it is allowing 112.3.
- The Celtics are averaging 17.2 threes per game with a 40.9% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 1.7 more threes and 6.1% points better than they're averaging in road games (15.5 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Lakers score 114.5 points per game, 0.8 more than on the road (113.7). On defense they allow 105.8 points per game at home, 14.8 less than away (120.6).
- At home, Los Angeles gives up 105.8 points per game. On the road, it gives up 120.6.
- The Lakers average 0.4 more assists per game at home (27.5) than on the road (27.1).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Lamar Stevens
|Questionable
|Illness
|Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk
|Questionable
|Heel
|Luke Kornet
|Questionable
|Adductor
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Gabe Vincent
|Out
|Knee
|Rui Hachimura
|Questionable
|Wrist
|LeBron James
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|Questionable
|Heel
|Cameron Reddish
|Questionable
|Groin
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Ankle
