Quarterbacks Geno Smith and Ryan Tannehill will be going toe to toe on December 24, when the Seattle Seahawks (7-7) and Tennessee Titans (5-9) come together at Nissan Stadium. In the article below, we dig into the numbers to decide which signal caller is more likely to carry his team to victory.

Titans vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

Ryan Tannehill vs. Geno Smith Matchup

Ryan Tannehill 2023 Stats Geno Smith 6 Games Played 12 62% Completion % 64.4% 1,128 (188) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,918 (243.2) 2 Touchdowns 15 6 Interceptions 9 40 (6.7) Rushing Yards (Per game) 92 (7.7) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Seahawks Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Seahawks' defense has struggled to keep opponents out of the end zone, as it ranks 24th in the NFL with 23.9 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, the team ranks 28th with 5,092 total yards allowed (363.7 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Seattle has been one of the least effective defenses in the league, allowing the ninth-most pass yards in the NFL (236.4 per game). Meanwhile, it ranks 20th with 19 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Seahawks have been one of the lesser defenses in the league, allowing the eighth-most rushing yards in the NFL (127.3 per game). Meanwhile, they rank 29th with 19 rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, Seattle is 30th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 46.6%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it is 25th (63.6%).

Titans Defensive Stats

