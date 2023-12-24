Derrick Henry was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans play the Seattle Seahawks at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. All of Henry's stats can be found on this page.

Henry has season stats which include 884 rushing yards on 230 carries (3.8 per attempt) and 10 touchdowns, plus 27 receptions on 34 targets for 203 yards.

Derrick Henry Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Titans.

Week 16 Injury Reports

Titans vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Henry 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 230 884 10 3.8 34 27 203 0

Henry Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Saints 15 63 0 2 56 0 Week 2 Chargers 25 80 1 3 15 0 Week 3 @Browns 11 20 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Bengals 22 122 1 1 11 0 Week 5 @Colts 13 43 0 3 19 0 Week 6 Ravens 12 97 1 2 16 0 Week 8 Falcons 22 101 0 4 21 0 Week 9 @Steelers 17 75 1 3 27 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 11 24 0 1 -4 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 10 38 0 1 6 0 Week 12 Panthers 18 76 2 1 0 0 Week 13 Colts 21 102 2 1 18 0 Week 14 @Dolphins 17 34 2 1 17 0 Week 15 Texans 16 9 0 4 1 0

