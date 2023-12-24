When the Tennessee Titans meet the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16, DeAndre Hopkins will face a Seahawks pass defense featuring Julian Love. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, continue reading.

Titans vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Seahawks 128.8 9.2 19 67 8.66

DeAndre Hopkins vs. Julian Love Insights

DeAndre Hopkins & the Titans' Offense

DeAndre Hopkins leads his squad with 919 receiving yards on 59 catches with six touchdowns.

Through the air, Tennessee's passing attack has been ineffective this season, as it ranks ninth-last in the league with 2,656 passing yards (189.7 per game).

With just 257 points (18.4 per game), the Titans are having trouble scoring points this season.

Tennessee is not passing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking fifth in the NFL with 29.6 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the Titans have been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, throwing the ball 43 times (sixth-fewest in league).

Julian Love & the Seahawks' Defense

Julian Love has a team-leading four interceptions to go along with 88 tackles, one TFL, and nine passes defended.

Looking at passing defense, Seattle is giving up 236.4 yards per game (3,310 total) in the air, which is the ninth-most in the league.

The Seahawks are giving up 23.9 points per game, ninth-most in the league.

Seattle has given up more than 100 receiving yards to eight players this season.

The Seahawks have allowed a touchdown pass to 18 players this season.

DeAndre Hopkins vs. Julian Love Advanced Stats

DeAndre Hopkins Julian Love Rec. Targets 116 58 Def. Targets Receptions 59 9 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 15.6 39 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 919 88 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 65.6 6.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 172 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 15 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 6 4 Interceptions

