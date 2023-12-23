Vanderbilt vs. Memphis: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 23
The Memphis Tigers (9-2) will try to extend a four-game winning stretch when hosting the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at FedExForum. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on CBS.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Memphis vs. Vanderbilt matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Vanderbilt vs. Memphis Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Vanderbilt vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Memphis Moneyline
|Vanderbilt Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Memphis (-16.5)
|150.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Memphis (-17.5)
|150.5
|-2500
|+1100
Vanderbilt vs. Memphis Betting Trends
- Vanderbilt has compiled a 3-8-0 record against the spread this year.
- Memphis has put together a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Tigers' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
Vanderbilt Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- Vanderbilt ranks 87th in the country in terms of national championship odds (+100000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less confident, ranking the team 249th, a difference of 162 spots.
- Bookmakers have moved the Commodores' national championship odds down from +25000 at the beginning of the season to +100000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the -biggest change.
- Vanderbilt's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.1%.
