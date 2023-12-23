What are UT Martin's chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How UT Martin ranks

Record OVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 0-0 NR NR 220

UT Martin's best wins

Against the North Alabama Lions on November 22, UT Martin captured its best win of the season, which was a 105-103 overtime home victory. Jordan Sears led the charge against North Alabama, dropping 34 points. Second on the team was Issa Muhammad with 18 points.

Next best wins

94-71 on the road over Chicago State (No. 285/RPI) on November 25

80-74 on the road over Eastern Kentucky (No. 354/RPI) on November 17

UT Martin's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

UT Martin has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

UT Martin is playing the 159th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Skyhawks have seven games remaining against teams over .500. They have 11 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Of UT Martin's 18 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UT Martin's next game

Matchup: Tennessee State Tigers vs. UT Martin Skyhawks

Tennessee State Tigers vs. UT Martin Skyhawks Date/Time: Thursday, December 28 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 28 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

