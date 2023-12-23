Can we expect Thomas Novak finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators take on the Dallas Stars at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Thomas Novak score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Novak stats and insights

In five of 22 games this season, Novak has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Stars.

On the power play, Novak has accumulated four goals and two assists.

Novak's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 97 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Novak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 15:25 Away W 4-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 15:02 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:04 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 12:28 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:02 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:58 Away W 2-1 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:20 Away L 4-0 12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:55 Home W 5-1 11/11/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 17:27 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:37 Away L 6-3

Predators vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network

BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

