Can we count on Tennessee to earn a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Want to bet on Tennessee's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Preseason national championship odds: +3000

How Tennessee ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 0-0 12 10 7

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee's best wins

Against the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini on December 9, Tennessee notched its best win of the season, an 86-79 home victory. Dalton Knecht was the top scorer in the signature win over Illinois, recording 21 points with four rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

73-56 over Syracuse (No. 17/RPI) on November 20

80-70 on the road over Wisconsin (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 10

87-66 at home over George Mason (No. 41/RPI) on December 5

79-70 over NC State (No. 79/RPI) on December 16

65-46 at home over Tarleton State (No. 140/RPI) on December 21

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tennessee's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 3-3 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

According to the RPI, Tennessee has three Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the third-most in the country. But it also has three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 11th-most.

Against Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Volunteers are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most victories.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Tennessee has to face the 13th-toughest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

In terms of the Volunteers' upcoming schedule, they have nine games remaining versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 16 contests against teams above .500.

Tennessee has 18 games left on the schedule, with three games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Tennessee's next game

Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers vs. Norfolk State Spartans

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Norfolk State Spartans Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV Channel: SEC Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Tennessee games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.