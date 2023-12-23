Predators vs. Stars December 23 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
When the Dallas Stars meet the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday (beginning at 3:00 PM ET), Joe Pavelski and Roman Josi should be among the most exciting players to keep an eye on.
Predators vs. Stars Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Stars (-135)
- Total: 6
- TV: BSSW,BSSO,NHL Network
Predators Players to Watch
- Filip Forsberg has totaled 16 goals (0.5 per game) and collected 22 assists (0.7 per game), averaging 3.8 shots per game and shooting 12.8%. This places him among the leaders for Nashville with 38 total points (1.2 per game).
- Josi has made a big impact for Nashville this season with 27 points (seven goals and 20 assists).
- This season, Nashville's Ryan O'Reilly has 26 points, courtesy of 13 goals (second on team) and 13 assists (fourth).
- In the crease, Kevin Lankinen's record stands at 4-3-0 on the season, giving up 27 goals (3.2 goals against average) and compiling 244 saves with a .900% save percentage (41st in the league).
Stars Players to Watch
- One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Jason Robertson, with 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) and an average ice time of 18:07 per game.
- Pavelski has 13 goals and 17 assists, equaling 30 points (one per game).
- Matt Duchene's total of 29 points is via 11 goals and 18 assists.
- Scott Wedgewood (8-1-2) has a goals against average of 3.2 on the season. His .903% save percentage ranks 36th in the NHL.
Predators vs. Stars Stat Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Predators AVG
|Predators Rank
|4th
|3.52
|Goals Scored
|3.15
|16th
|16th
|3.13
|Goals Allowed
|3.06
|12th
|25th
|29.6
|Shots
|30
|22nd
|17th
|31
|Shots Allowed
|31
|17th
|13th
|22.58%
|Power Play %
|20%
|18th
|2nd
|87.13%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.85%
|25th
