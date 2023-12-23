Memphis vs. Vanderbilt December 23 Tickets & Start Time
The Memphis Tigers (6-2) play the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-5) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 airing on CBS.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Memphis Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Memphis Players to Watch
- David Jones: 19.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jahvon Quinerly: 12.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaykwon Walton: 9.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Caleb Mills: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Malcolm Dandridge: 6.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Ezra Manjon: 16.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Evan Taylor: 10.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Colin Smith: 8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyrin Lawrence: 13.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jason Rivera-Torres: 7.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Stat Comparison
|Memphis Rank
|Memphis AVG
|Vanderbilt AVG
|Vanderbilt Rank
|92nd
|79.5
|Points Scored
|70.0
|275th
|253rd
|74.0
|Points Allowed
|72.7
|222nd
|150th
|37.5
|Rebounds
|36.8
|185th
|189th
|9.0
|Off. Rebounds
|9.0
|189th
|127th
|8.1
|3pt Made
|7.9
|146th
|221st
|12.8
|Assists
|10.9
|320th
|281st
|13.3
|Turnovers
|10.7
|98th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.