The Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) will try to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the Memphis Tigers (9-2) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at FedExForum. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on CBS.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Memphis vs. Vanderbilt matchup in this article.

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Memphis Moneyline Vanderbilt Moneyline
BetMGM Memphis (-16.5) 150.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Memphis (-16.5) 150.5 -2800 +1160 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends

  • Memphis has covered five times in nine chances against the spread this season.
  • In the Tigers' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
  • Vanderbilt has compiled a 3-8-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • In the Commodores' 11 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Memphis Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +5000
  • Memphis' national championship odds (+5000) place it 22nd-best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only 26th.
  • The Tigers were +6000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +5000, which is the -biggest change in the country.
  • Memphis' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2%.

