The Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) will look to break a three-game losing stretch when visiting the No. 23 Memphis Tigers (9-2) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at FedExForum. This contest is at 4:00 PM ET on CBS.

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: CBS
Memphis Stats Insights

  • The Tigers make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point higher than the Commodores have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
  • Memphis has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 182nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Commodores rank 200th.
  • The 79.4 points per game the Tigers put up are 7.3 more points than the Commodores allow (72.1).
  • Memphis is 7-1 when scoring more than 72.1 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

  • Memphis posts 85.5 points per game at home, compared to 78.3 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 7.2 points per contest.
  • The Tigers are ceding 70.8 points per game this year at home, which is 1.7 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (72.5).
  • Memphis is draining 8.8 three-pointers per game with a 34.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 2.0 more threes and 0.5% points better than it is averaging away from home (6.8 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 @ Texas A&M W 81-75 Reed Arena
12/16/2023 Clemson W 79-77 FedExForum
12/19/2023 Virginia W 77-54 FedExForum
12/23/2023 Vanderbilt - FedExForum
12/30/2023 Austin Peay - FedExForum
1/4/2024 @ Tulsa - Donald W. Reynolds Center

