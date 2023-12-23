How to Watch Memphis vs. Vanderbilt on TV or Live Stream - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) will look to break a three-game losing stretch when visiting the No. 23 Memphis Tigers (9-2) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at FedExForum. This contest is at 4:00 PM ET on CBS.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Memphis Stats Insights
- The Tigers make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point higher than the Commodores have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
- Memphis has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 182nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Commodores rank 200th.
- The 79.4 points per game the Tigers put up are 7.3 more points than the Commodores allow (72.1).
- Memphis is 7-1 when scoring more than 72.1 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Memphis Home & Away Comparison
- Memphis posts 85.5 points per game at home, compared to 78.3 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 7.2 points per contest.
- The Tigers are ceding 70.8 points per game this year at home, which is 1.7 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (72.5).
- Memphis is draining 8.8 three-pointers per game with a 34.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 2.0 more threes and 0.5% points better than it is averaging away from home (6.8 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|W 81-75
|Reed Arena
|12/16/2023
|Clemson
|W 79-77
|FedExForum
|12/19/2023
|Virginia
|W 77-54
|FedExForum
|12/23/2023
|Vanderbilt
|-
|FedExForum
|12/30/2023
|Austin Peay
|-
|FedExForum
|1/4/2024
|@ Tulsa
|-
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.