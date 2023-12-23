The No. 23 Memphis Tigers (9-2) will try to continue a four-game winning run when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at FedExForum. The matchup airs on CBS.

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Memphis Stats Insights

  • The Tigers make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point higher than the Commodores have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
  • Memphis has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Commodores are the 200th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tigers sit at 183rd.
  • The 79.4 points per game the Tigers record are 7.3 more points than the Commodores allow (72.1).
  • Memphis has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 72.1 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Memphis is putting up 7.2 more points per game (85.5) than it is away from home (78.3).
  • Defensively the Tigers have been better at home this year, allowing 70.8 points per game, compared to 72.5 on the road.
  • Memphis is averaging 8.8 treys per game with a 34.3% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 2.0 more threes and 0.5% points better than it is averaging in away games (6.8 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 @ Texas A&M W 81-75 Reed Arena
12/16/2023 Clemson W 79-77 FedExForum
12/19/2023 Virginia W 77-54 FedExForum
12/23/2023 Vanderbilt - FedExForum
12/30/2023 Austin Peay - FedExForum
1/4/2024 @ Tulsa - Donald W. Reynolds Center

