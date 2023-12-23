The No. 23 Memphis Tigers (9-2) hope to continue a four-game winning stretch when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at FedExForum. The contest airs on CBS.

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: CBS

Memphis Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Commodores' opponents have hit.

Memphis is 6-0 when it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.

The Tigers are the 183rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Commodores rank 200th.

The Tigers record 79.4 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 72.1 the Commodores allow.

Memphis is 7-1 when scoring more than 72.1 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

Memphis is averaging 85.5 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is averaging 78.3 points per contest.

At home, the Tigers are ceding 1.7 fewer points per game (70.8) than away from home (72.5).

In terms of three-pointers, Memphis has performed better when playing at home this season, averaging 8.8 three-pointers per game with a 34.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage in away games.

Memphis Upcoming Schedule