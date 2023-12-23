The Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) aim to end a three-game losing skid when visiting the No. 23 Memphis Tigers (9-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at FedExForum. The game airs on CBS.

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: CBS

Memphis Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Commodores' opponents have hit.

In games Memphis shoots higher than 44.7% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.

The Tigers are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Commodores sit at 201st.

The Tigers record 79.4 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 72.1 the Commodores give up.

Memphis is 7-1 when scoring more than 72.1 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

Memphis is averaging 85.5 points per game this season at home, which is 7.2 more points than it is averaging away from home (78.3).

The Tigers are allowing 70.8 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 1.7 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (72.5).

In home games, Memphis is averaging 2.0 more three-pointers per game (8.8) than in road games (6.8). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (34.3%) compared to when playing on the road (33.8%).

