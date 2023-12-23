How to Watch Memphis vs. Vanderbilt on TV or Live Stream - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) aim to end a three-game losing skid when visiting the No. 23 Memphis Tigers (9-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at FedExForum. The game airs on CBS.
Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Memphis Stats Insights
- This season, the Tigers have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Commodores' opponents have hit.
- In games Memphis shoots higher than 44.7% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
- The Tigers are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Commodores sit at 201st.
- The Tigers record 79.4 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 72.1 the Commodores give up.
- Memphis is 7-1 when scoring more than 72.1 points.
Memphis Home & Away Comparison
- Memphis is averaging 85.5 points per game this season at home, which is 7.2 more points than it is averaging away from home (78.3).
- The Tigers are allowing 70.8 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 1.7 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (72.5).
- In home games, Memphis is averaging 2.0 more three-pointers per game (8.8) than in road games (6.8). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (34.3%) compared to when playing on the road (33.8%).
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|W 81-75
|Reed Arena
|12/16/2023
|Clemson
|W 79-77
|FedExForum
|12/19/2023
|Virginia
|W 77-54
|FedExForum
|12/23/2023
|Vanderbilt
|-
|FedExForum
|12/30/2023
|Austin Peay
|-
|FedExForum
|1/4/2024
|@ Tulsa
|-
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
