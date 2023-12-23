The Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) will look to stop a three-game losing skid when visiting the No. 23 Memphis Tigers (9-2) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at FedExForum. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on CBS.

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: CBS
Memphis Stats Insights

  • The Tigers are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, one percentage point higher than the 44.7% the Commodores allow to opponents.
  • Memphis has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Commodores sit at 201st.
  • The 79.4 points per game the Tigers record are 7.3 more points than the Commodores allow (72.1).
  • When Memphis scores more than 72.1 points, it is 7-1.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

  • Memphis is averaging 85.5 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is averaging 78.3 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Tigers are allowing 1.7 fewer points per game (70.8) than in road games (72.5).
  • Memphis is sinking 8.8 three-pointers per game with a 34.3% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 2.0 more threes and 0.5% points better than it is averaging in road games (6.8 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 @ Texas A&M W 81-75 Reed Arena
12/16/2023 Clemson W 79-77 FedExForum
12/19/2023 Virginia W 77-54 FedExForum
12/23/2023 Vanderbilt - FedExForum
12/30/2023 Austin Peay - FedExForum
1/4/2024 @ Tulsa - Donald W. Reynolds Center

