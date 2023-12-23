The Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) will look to stop a three-game losing skid when visiting the No. 23 Memphis Tigers (9-2) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at FedExForum. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on CBS.

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: CBS

Memphis Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, one percentage point higher than the 44.7% the Commodores allow to opponents.

Memphis has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Tigers are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Commodores sit at 201st.

The 79.4 points per game the Tigers record are 7.3 more points than the Commodores allow (72.1).

When Memphis scores more than 72.1 points, it is 7-1.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

Memphis is averaging 85.5 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is averaging 78.3 points per contest.

In home games, the Tigers are allowing 1.7 fewer points per game (70.8) than in road games (72.5).

Memphis is sinking 8.8 three-pointers per game with a 34.3% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 2.0 more threes and 0.5% points better than it is averaging in road games (6.8 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).

Memphis Upcoming Schedule