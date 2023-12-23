Saturday's contest between the No. 23 Memphis Tigers (9-2) and Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) at FedExForum has a projected final score of 83-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Memphis, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on December 23.

Based on our computer prediction, Memphis is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is listed at 16.5. The two sides are projected to fall short of the 150.5 over/under.

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Game Info & Odds

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 83, Vanderbilt 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. Vanderbilt

Pick ATS: Memphis (-16.5)



Memphis (-16.5) Pick OU: Under (150.5)



Memphis has a 5-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Vanderbilt, who is 3-8-0 ATS. The Tigers have hit the over in six games, while Commodores games have gone over three times. The two teams put up 147.2 points per game combined, 3.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +75 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.9 points per game. They're putting up 79.4 points per game to rank 82nd in college basketball and are giving up 72.5 per outing to rank 223rd in college basketball.

Memphis is 183rd in the nation at 36.7 rebounds per game. That's 1.1 fewer than the 37.8 its opponents average.

Memphis makes 7.9 three-pointers per game (142nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.1. It shoots 34.1% from deep while its opponents hit 31% from long range.

The Tigers rank 160th in college basketball by averaging 95.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 133rd in college basketball, allowing 87.6 points per 100 possessions.

Memphis and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Tigers commit 12.6 per game (250th in college basketball) and force 13.6 (76th in college basketball action).

