Saturday's game features the Memphis Tigers (9-2) and the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) matching up at FedExForum in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 83-63 win for heavily favored Memphis according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 23.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 83, Vanderbilt 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. Vanderbilt

Computer Predicted Spread: Memphis (-20.7)

Memphis (-20.7) Computer Predicted Total: 145.9

Memphis has a 5-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Vanderbilt, who is 3-8-0 ATS. The Tigers are 6-3-0 and the Commodores are 3-8-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game with a +75 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.4 points per game (81st in college basketball) and give up 72.5 per contest (226th in college basketball).

Memphis pulls down 36.7 rebounds per game (182nd in college basketball) while allowing 37.8 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.1 boards per game.

Memphis makes 7.9 three-pointers per game (146th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.1 on average.

The Tigers average 95.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (160th in college basketball), and allow 87.6 points per 100 possessions (129th in college basketball).

Memphis forces 13.6 turnovers per game (79th in college basketball) while committing 12.6 (249th in college basketball action).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.