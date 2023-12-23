Player prop bet options for Trae Young, Desmond Bane and others are listed when the Atlanta Hawks host the Memphis Grizzlies at State Farm Arena on Saturday (opening tip at 7:30 PM ET).

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSEX

BSSE and BSSEX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Grizzlies vs Hawks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -132) 5.5 (Over: +122) 4.5 (Over: +100)

The 24.7 points Bane scores per game are 1.8 less than his over/under on Saturday.

He has collected 4.5 boards per game, matching his over/under on Saturday.

Bane's assist average -- 5.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Saturday's over/under (5.5).

Bane has made 3.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Saturday's game (4.5).

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 21.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: -104)

The 21.5 points Jaren Jackson Jr. has scored per game this season is the same as his over/under set for Saturday.

He has averaged 0.7 less rebounds per game (5.8) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (6.5).

Jackson has averaged 1.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: +132) 10.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: -139)

Saturday's over/under for Young is 30.5 points. That is 2.2 more than his season average of 28.3.

He has averaged 0.5 fewer rebounds per game (three) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (3.5).

Young has averaged 11.2 assists per game this year, 0.7 more than his prop bet for Saturday (10.5).

Young's 3.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB 3PM 21.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: -104)

The 20.1 points Dejounte Murray scores per game are 0.6 more than his prop total on Saturday (19.5).

He has pulled down 4.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet on Saturday.

Murray's assists average -- 5.4 -- is 0.9 higher than Saturday's prop bet (4.5).

He has made 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet total on Saturday.

