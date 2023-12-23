The Memphis Grizzlies (8-19) play the Atlanta Hawks (12-16) on December 23, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSE and BSSEX.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports

Grizzlies vs Hawks Additional Info

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points lower than the 50.1% the Hawks allow to opponents.

In games Memphis shoots better than 50.1% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.

The Hawks are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at 24th.

The Grizzlies average 106.4 points per game, 16.5 fewer points than the 122.9 the Hawks give up.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Grizzlies have played worse in home games this year, putting up 104.6 points per game, compared to 108.0 per game away from home.

Defensively Memphis has played better in home games this season, giving up 111.8 points per game, compared to 112.4 away from home.

When it comes to three-pointers, the Grizzlies have fared better at home this year, sinking 13.5 treys per game with a 34.7% three-point percentage, compared to 12.6 threes per game and a 32.7% three-point percentage away from home.

Grizzlies Injuries